'It's a pinch-me moment' - British teenager to make Tour de France Femmes debut as race's youngest rider

First-year pro Imogen Wolff is already a key part of Visma-Lease a Bike's squad

Imogen Wolff at the Tour of Britain Women 2025
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
At just 19 years old, and still in her first season as a pro, Imogen Wolff is quickly ticking off the calendar’s biggest races; she rode Milan-San Remo in March, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in April, and then her first week-long stage race in the Vuelta Femenina in May.

Now, she’s about to go even bigger. This Saturday afternoon, Wolff will make her debut at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, a milestone neo-pros rarely expect so early in their careers. She'll also do so as the youngest of the 154 riders in the race.

