Lotte Kopecky powers to historic third Tour of Flanders win

World Champion sees off challenge from Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Liane Lippert

Lotte Kopecky wins Tour of Flanders 2025
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
By
published

World Champion Lotte Kopecky powered her way to record third victory at the Tour of Flanders in a four-up sprint.

The Belgian now moves clear of other greats including greats including Elisa Longo Borghini, Judith Arndt, Annemiek Van Vleuten and Mirjam Melchers all of whom have won the race twice.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Vern Pitt

Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest