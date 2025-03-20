'Winning is a dream' - Suspense builds for return of women's Milan-San Remo after 20 years

Race's comeback marks a new milestone, say riders

Elisa Balsamo in Lidl-Trek kit
Elisa Balsamo grew up only a short distance from San Remo.
There’s not a rider on the start list of San Remo Women who raced in the last edition. Few will be old enough to remember it, some weren’t even born. It came in 2005, then called the Primavera Rosa, and was won by German rider Trixi Worrack. The race was cancelled the following year.

Now, two decades on from Worrack’s victory, the women’s peloton is returning to San Remo. The suspense has been building since the race’s comeback was announced last year.

