'Winning is a dream' - Suspense builds for return of women's Milan-San Remo after 20 years
Race's comeback marks a new milestone, say riders
There’s not a rider on the start list of San Remo Women who raced in the last edition. Few will be old enough to remember it, some weren’t even born. It came in 2005, then called the Primavera Rosa, and was won by German rider Trixi Worrack. The race was cancelled the following year.
Now, two decades on from Worrack’s victory, the women’s peloton is returning to San Remo. The suspense has been building since the race’s comeback was announced last year.
“It’s a race I’ve really wanted to do since I heard it was going to happen this year,” said EF Education-Oatly’s Kristen Faulkner, the Olympic champion.
“In my cycling career, I came into the sport at a really interesting time because there have been a lot of firsts: the first Paris-Roubaix, the first modern Tour de France, the first modern Milano-Sanremo. Every year there’s some new race added to the calendar and it’s really exciting to be a woman in cycling because of that.”
At 10:35 local time on Saturday, the peloton will leave Genoa, and head west along the Italian Riviera. They’ll climb over the Tre Capi – the Capo Mele, Cervo and Berta – before tackling the ascents of the Cipressa and Poggio, as they did in 2005, mimicking the finale of the men’s race, one of cycling’s oldest and grandest events.
For the peloton’s Italian cyclists, the excitement carries an extra dimension: the chance to win a Monument on home soil. One of the hopefuls is Elisa Longo Borghini, who has already vowed that she and her UAE Team ADQ teammates will “give our best to try and win”.
“As an Italian and the Italian champion, it will be an honour for me to take part in this race, which has a unique charm,” Longo Borghini said. “San Remo is something special, part of cycling history, and I think racing it, tackling those legendary roads, will be an incredible experience for all of us.”
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Those legendary roads are laid just a few hours’ drive from the hometown of Elisa Balsamo, the winner of the recent Trofeo Alfredo Binda, and one of the favourites for Milan-San Remo, should it come down to a sprint.
“I know the climbs and the roads quite well,” the former world champion smiled. “I already came here in December with Ilaria [Sanguineti] – she lives really close to San Remo, so she knows everything about these roads and she told me all the secrets.”
Balsamo has received advice, too, from her Lidl-Trek sports director, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, who rode the Primavera Rosa in 2005. “She was riding with us today and yesterday,” Balsamo said. “She said she believes that we can survive the climbs.”
It’s the final two kickers – the Cipressa and Poggio – that the Italian believes will give the race its “big show”.
Still, some have wondered if the spectacle might be dampened a bit by the event’s length; the men’s race is famous for being the longest on the calendar, at almost 300km, while the new women’s race stretches out 156km, neither noteworthily long nor short.
“I don’t think the spectacle comes from having a longer race,” Balsamo said. “In my opinion, we shouldn’t confuse how interesting or hard a race is with its distance, because they’re separate things. A race can be really hard, but only be 140, 150, 160km. At the end of the day, it’s the riders who make the difference.”
The Italian now hopes that rider will be her. “Winning San Remo is a dream, I think, for everyone, but especially for an Italian rider,” she said. To do so, she’ll have to hold off the likes of Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and the world champion, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime).
Twenty years on, who will be the next Worrack? We'll find out in San Remo, around 2:30pm local time on Saturday.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I'm never shaving my legs for cycling again - here's why
Riding a bike has become more about freedom for me, and less about perfection
By Joe Baker Published
-
Matteo Jorgenson could be 'even better' than Miguel Induráin, Stephen Roche says
Speaking to Cycling Weekly in Nice, Irish triple-crown winner backs Jorgenson to continue his fine form in 2025
By Adam Becket Published
-
Elisa Balsamo 'speechless' after scoring Trofeo Alfredo Binda hat-trick in frantic race
Lidl-Trek rider says her third victory in the Classic was her toughest yet
By Tom Davidson Published
-
No Paris-Roubaix or Tour of Flanders for Tom Pidcock as he confirms spring calendar
AlUla Tour winner set to ride Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo for Q36.5
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Women's Milan-San Remo confirmed for 2025, route and distance unknown
UCI announces addition to Women's WorldTour calendar, meaning four of the five men's Monuments now have women's equivalents
By Adam Becket Published
-
Trophies on wheels: a look at the uniquely painted bikes gifted to the 2024 Olympic champions
Remco Evenepoel, Kristen Faulkner and Grace Brown received bikes that shine as brightly as the golden medals themselves
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
'I almost didn'