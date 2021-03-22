Milan - San Remo
Milan San Remo coverage from Cycling Weekly, with up to date race results, rider profiles and news and reports.
Latest
Michał Kwiatkowski reveals he finished in front group of Milan-San Remo while suffering with broken rib
Michał Kwiatkowski has revealed his finished among the favourites in Milan-San Remo while suffering a broken rib.
-
Strava data reveals rapid ascent of the Poggio in Milan-San Remo 2021
Strava data has revealed the power behind a rapid ascent of the Poggio in \ 2021.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
-
The Monuments: Cycling’s five biggest one-day races
A guide to the five single-day pro bike races that make up cycling's Monuments
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Tom Pidcock says he didn't know where he was going on Poggio descent at Milan - San Remo
The Brit was once again alongside the big names in the finale
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from Milan-San Remo 2021
Stuyven bests the favourites, Ewan's stunning ride, and bad luck for Bennett - don't miss these moments from the Italian Monument
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Caleb Ewan: I practiced that attack on the Poggio many times before Milan-San Remo
Caleb Ewan has revealed he practiced following attacks on the Poggio “many times” before Milan-San Remo 2021.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Wout van Aert says he didn’t want to waste his chance in the sprint by chasing Stuyven in Milan-San Remo 2021
Wout van Aert said he didn’t want to waste his chance in a sprint by chasing Jasper Stuyven in the final of Milan San Remo.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Waiting game doesn't pay off for Mathieu van der Poel, who says he made no mistakes at Milan - San Remo
The Dutchman missed the podium places but says he was right to gamble and hope the race came back together in the final
By Jonny Long •
-
Jasper Stuyven: There were a lot of fast guys on the Poggio, so I knew I had to go all or nothing
Jasper Stuyven says he knew he had to go “all or nothing” to beat an elite group in the final of Milan San-Remo 2021.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Jasper Stuyven holds on to win sprint finish at Milan - San Remo 2021
The Belgian takes the biggest win of his career, attacking from 2km out and just holding off the reduced bunch sprint
By Jonny Long •
-
Spotted: Mathieu van der Poel is wearing white shorts AND white leg warmers at Milan - San Remo 2021
The last time the Dutchman shocked fans with his white shorts? The 2019 Amstel Gold Race...
By Jonny Long •
-
Sam Bennett says he needs to 'pray for a headwind and try to hang on’ in Milan-San Remo
Sam Bennett says he will be praying for a headwind and trying to hang on when Milan-San Remo hits the Poggio this weekend.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Wout van Aert marks Van der Poel, Alaphilippe and Bennett as key rivals for Milan-San Remo 2021
Wout van Aert has marked out Mathieu van der Poel, Julian Alaphilippe and Sam Bennett as key rivals in the 2021 Milan-San Remo this weekend.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
How to watch Milan-San Remo 2021: Live stream the first Monument of the season
The first Monument of the season is here as the 2021 Milan-San Remo takes place this weekend - here’s how you can watch all the action.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five things to look out for at Milan-San Remo 2021
The Big Three face-off once again, Sam Bennett waiting in the wings, and some potential early attackers - here is everything to look out for this Saturday
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
This is the formidable Deceuninck - Quick-Step squad for Milan-San Remo 2021
Milan-San Remo 2021 fast approaches and Deceuninck - Quick-Step have revealed their daunting line-up for the Italian Monument.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five things we learned from the 2020 Milan - San Remo
It was a scintillating finish to the first Monument of the season
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Sam Bennett suffers in hotter and harder edition of Milan - San Remo
The Irishman was in the thick of the action before cracking on the Poggio and suffering a puncture
By Jonny Long •
-
Julian Alaphilippe says Wout van Aert 'deserved the victory' at Milan - San Remo 2020
The Frenchman says he has mixed feeling after finishing runner-up at the race he won last year
By Jonny Long •
-
'I don't know what my limits are': Wout van Aert dreaming of more after first Monument win at Milan - San Remo
The Belgian follows up his Strade Bianche win last week with his first ever Monument victory
By Jonny Long •
-
Wout van Aert beats Julian Alaphilippe to win Milan-San Remo 2020
The Belgian beat the defending champion in a two-up sprint to the line
By Richard Windsor •
-
Philippe Gilbert before Milan - San Remo: 'If I put stress on myself it's only bad for me'
The Belgian couldn't be more relaxed before a day that he says could take his career into 'another dimension' if he seals his fifth different Monument
By Jonny Long •
-
How to live stream Milan - San Remo 2020: watch the first Monument of the new season
Don’t miss the first Monument of the season where all eyes will be on Philippe Gilbert
By Jonny Long •
-
Six things to look out for at Milan-San Remo 2020
The first Monument of the restarted season has a different route, but the same start list of top riders
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Julian Alaphilippe: 'I hope Philippe Gilbert can make it' five Monument victories at Milan - San Remo
The Frenchman praises rivals Wout van Aert and Philippe Gilbert but has also found extra motivation to defend his title
By Jonny Long •
-
Arnaud Démare says he fears no other sprinter as he heralds rebirth following lockdown
The Frenchman won the repurposed Milan-Torino in the build-up to Milan - San Remo, where he was the last sprinter to win back in 2016
By Jonny Long •
-
Van Aert and Ewan ready for Milan-San Remo after encouraging Milano-Torino
The oldest one-day race in Europe is this year used as a warm-up for the first Monument of the season
By Jonny Long •
-
Here are the bookies favourites for Milan - San Remo 2020
These are the riders who are most likely to spoil Philippe Gilbert's day
By Jonny Long •
-
How to live stream Milan - San Remo 2020: watch the first Monument of the new season
Don’t miss the first Monument of the season where all eyes will be on Philippe Gilbert
By Jonny Long •
-
Philippe Gilbert: If teams are reduced beyond six riders let's just race as individuals
The Belgian speaks on the decision to reduce squad numbers for Milan - San Remo, where he will try and win his fifth different Monument
By Jonny Long •