Milan-San Remo's organiser is planning to create women's event for 2023
RCS Sport is looking to add a women's Milan-San Remo to the calendar next year
Race organiser RCS has confirmed it is working towards adding a women's Milan-San Remo to the calendar in 2023, with CEO Paolo Bellino also suggesting RCS wants to become involved in the Giro d'Italia Donne.
RCS, who also organises races such as the Giro d'Italia, Il Lombarida, Milan-San Remo and the women's Strade Bianche, is planning to make the women's Milan-San Remo race the same day as the men's, meaning it could fall on the same weekend as the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, which is raced on the Saturday.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, RCS CEO Paolo Bellino said: “We are working this year to launch a Milan-San Remo for women, because I think that it’s a spring monument event that should be for the women.
"Of course, not such a long distance but we are working now to guarantee if for next year. It would be on the same day, so it would be in the same format as Strade Bianche."
Bellino also suggested RCS wants to help the Italian cycling federation in the organisation of the Giro d'Italia Donne, with a view to running the women's race directly after the men's event. In 2022, the Giro d'Italia Donne starts on June 30, a full month after the men's Giro finishes on May 29.
Referring to the Tour de France Femmes, which starts the same day the men's Tour ends, Bellino signals RCS' intention and ambition for working with the Italian cycling federation.
“We are discussing with the national federation to see if there are opportunities to work together," Bellino said.
"We would like to move it closer to the [men’s] Giro d’Italia, but the women’s calendar is very tough, which is good and it’s a good opportunity.
“I thought at the beginning that it would be much better to work together with them instead of creating a new race especially as the one belonging to the national federation is already on the WorldTour calendar.
"I would like to say that the Tour de France did an incredible thing. It was my intention to put together the Giro d’Italia men and women, not on the same days but one following the other.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Joe Dombrowski 'on track' for the Giro d'Italia, his 'favourite race'
The Astana-Qazaqstan rider ready to support team and look for opportunities in Italy
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'Do you know what you've done?' - relive Remco Evenepoel's dramatic Liège-Bastogne-Liège win
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rescued season at La Doyenne, but also lost riders in horror crash
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Joe Dombrowski 'on track' for the Giro d'Italia, his 'favourite race'
The Astana-Qazaqstan rider ready to support team and look for opportunities in Italy
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d'Italia 2022 start list: Mathieu van der Poel, Mark Cavendish and Richard Carapaz all set to line up at the Italian Grand Tour
The squads of all 22 teams starting in Hungary in the battle for the Maglia Rosa
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mark Cavendish says stories about a rivalry with Fabio Jakobsen are 'lazy'
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl sprinter says that friction between him and Dutch teammate is the last thing he wants
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Simon Yates aims for podium at Giro d'Italia
Team BikeExchange-Jayco build team around Briton as he chases top-three again
By Adam Becket • Published
-
How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022: Live stream the Italian Grand Tour
Find out how to watch all the live action of the 2022 edition of the Giro d'Italia on TV
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel aims to ride Giro d'Italia and Tour de France this year
Dutchman is continuing his comeback from injury at Coppi e Bartali this week
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Wout van Aert: 'I wasted a lot of energy on Pogačar’s attacks'
Belgian says lack of cohesion in the chasing group cost them a shot at Milan-San Remo victory
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar: 'I didn’t dare follow Mohorič at Milan-San Remo, I know that he's crazy when the road goes down'
The Tour de France champion came up short after repeated attacks on the Poggio
By Richard Windsor • Published