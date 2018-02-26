A guide to the five single-day pro bike races that make up cycling's Monuments
Il Lombardia
‘I’m one centimetre shorter after Il Lombardia crash’: Jan Bakelants’ unexpected side-effects from broken back
Three months after breaking his back in a horrific crash at Il Lombardia, Jan Bakelants has revealed that he is a centimetre shorter due to his injuries.
Laurens De Plus ‘not at all scared’ after spectacular Il Lombardia crash
Belgian rider says horror crash during Il Lombardia has not put him off cycling
‘They stretchered me out of the ravine with a broken back, then someone drove a motorbike over my leg’
Jan Bakelants is unsure if he will ever race a bike again after breaking his back in a dramatic crash at Il Lombardia three weeks ago, revealing that someone accidentally…
Quick-Step Floors give update on ‘really lucky’ Laurens De Plus after Il Lombardia crash
Laurens De Plus was told by doctors that he was "really lucky" to escape without serious injuries, after his dramatic crash at Il Lombardia.
Two riders suffer broken backs after crashing on same corner as Laurens De Plus at Il Lombardia
Jan Bakelants and Simone Petilli are both in hospital after suffering broken vertebrae in crashes on the same corner as Laurens De Plus at Il Lombardia.
Five talking points from Il Lombardia
From Nibali's prowess to the horrible crashes, we analyse the top talking points from a memorable edition of Il Lombardia which gave a home victory.
Laurens De Plus escapes with no serious injuries after horrendous Il Lombardia crash (video)
Laurens De Plus escaped without serious injuries after he suffered a bad crash at Il Lombardia, flying over road-side barriers after misjudging a corner.
Vincenzo Nibali delivers spectacular solo victory at Il Lombardia to delight home crowd
Vincenzo Nibali delivered a home victory for the Italian crowd at Il Lombardia as he attacked on the penultimate climb of the day to take a solo win.
Tom Dumoulin out of Il Lombardia will illness
'Flu and sore throat' rules Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin out of Saturday's Il Lombardia
Dan Martin: ‘You see riders who are really strong but they just don’t have the legs’
Dan Martin looks ahead to the final Monument of the 2017 season, Saturday's Il Lombardia
Il Lombardia 2018 live TV guide
Eurosport will be broadcasting the final Monument of the season on Saturday, October 13, with live coverage of Il Lombardia
Six things to look out for at Il Lombardia
Classic climbs, Sky vs Quick-Step and Nibali's form
Il Lombardia start list
Full list of riders taking part in the 2016 edition of Il Lombardia in Italy on Saturday, October 1
Esteban Chaves’s season ends after fracturing shoulder blade
Colombian Esteban Chaves will miss Il Lombardia after fracturing his shoulder blade in a crash at Giro dell’Emilia in Italy
‘I’ve never seen it before’: Neo-pro Rob Power goes training after missing Il Lombardia start
It wasn't an ideal WorldTour debut for the Australian neo-pro Rob Power at Il Lombardia
Esteban Chaves: ‘I had to keep my cool to win Lombardia’
Esteban Chaves played it cool to take his first ever Monument victory at Il Lombardia
Five talking points from Il Lombardia 2016
All the key talking points from the 2016 edition of Il Lombardia
Esteban Chaves wins 2016 Il Lombardia in breakaway sprint finish
Esteban Chaves took his first career Monument victory and became the first rider from his nation to win Il Lombardia
Team Sky announce squad for Il Lombardia
Wout Poels and Mikel Landa lead Team Sky at Il Lombardia as the British squad look for their second Monument win of the season
Il Lombardia 2016 preview
Full look ahead to the final WorldTour race and final Monument of the 2016 season, Il Lombardia in Italy on Saturday, October 1
Six riders to watch at Il Lombardia
The year's final Monument will pit many of the best climbers in the peloton against each other in Northern Italy
The new Il Lombardia route contains 1,000m more climbing than 2015
Riders will have to tackle 4,400m of climbing over eight climbs in the 110th edition of the Giro di Lombardia
Icons of cycling: Madonna del Ghisallo, Il Lombardia’s signature climb
The fifth and final Monument of the season started life as the Giro di Lombardia but is now simply Il Lombardia. Two words perhaps say it better than three —…
Watch: Vincenzo Nibali’s amazing descending in Il Lombardia (video)
Vincenzo Nibali shows you how it's done as he sweeps around hairpin bends at top-speed on his way to winning Il Lombardia