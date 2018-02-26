Il Lombardia

Where: Lombardy, Italy
When: October 13, 2018
Rank: UCI WorldTour

Il Lombardia – previously known as the Tour of Lombardy or Giro di Lombardia – is the final Monument of the five in the cycling season and is traditionally the last major outing for the peloton before they take their off-season break. In 2018, it takes place on October 13.

Running since 1905, it is the Classic with fewest interruptions in its lifetime, with only the 1943 and 1944 editions having to be scrapped because of the war, meaning the ‘race of the falling leaves’, which takes place in the Lombardy region of Italy, is now in its 112th edition in 2018.

Il Lombardia 2017 race

The 2017 race was won by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), in a home victory which was achieved thanks to an attack on the penultimate climb that gave way to a solo break.

Nibali crossed the line alone, 28 seconds adrift of Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors); Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) was third, 38 seconds back.

Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) won the 2016 edition of the race, sprinting from a breakaway group including Diego Rosa (Astana) and compatriot Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac).

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) used his incredible descending skills and knowledge of the course to escape from his rivals to win the 2015 edition of Il Lombardia.

The impressive roll call of winners includes the likes of Fausto Coppi, Eddy Merckx, Tom Simpson and Sean Kelly. Italian Coppi holds the record number of victories, having taken five during his career.

Since the Worlds were moved from summer to autumn in 1995, Lombardy is more often than not the first place the new road race world champion gets to show off his rainbow jersey for the first time.

Il Lombardia 2017 profile

Il Lombardia 2017 Results 

1. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida, in 6-15-29
2. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors, at 28 secs
3. Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky, at 38 secs
4. Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
6. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
7. Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana, all at same time
8. Mikel Nieve (Esp) Team Sky, at 40 secs
9. Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar, at 42 secs
10. Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana, at 47 secs

