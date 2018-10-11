Il Lombardia 2018 live TV guide

Eurosport will be broadcasting the final Monument of the 2018 season on Saturday, October 13, with live coverage of Il Lombardia

Il Lombardia, the autumn Monument, pits many of the peloton’s best climbers and puncheurs against each other on a hilly course, travelling 257 kilometres between Bergamo and Como on Saturday, October 13.

The 2017 race was won by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), who attacked on the penultimate climb, resulting in a solo break that lasted until the end in a thrilling home victory.

>>> Il Lombardia 2017: Latest news, reports and race info

Eurosport will be showing the race once again.

You can also catch the 2018 racing on fuboTV – there’s a free trial and you can connect on any device.

If you don’t have a chance to catch the action live, you can always catch up with the highlights broadcast at regular intervals on Saturday night and Sunday.

Il Lombardia live TV guide

Saturday, October 13



13.30-16.30, Il Lombardia LIVE, Eurosport 1/Eurosport 1HD

20.00-21.30, Il Lombardia highlights, Eurosport 1/Eurosport 1HD

Sunday, October 14

00.30-01.15, Il Lombardia highlights, Eurosport 2/Eurosport 2HD

03.30-04.30, Il Lombardia highlights, Eurosport 2/Eurosport 2HD

06.00-08.00, Il Lombardia highlights, Eurosport 2/Eurosport 2HD06.00-0830-9.30, Il Lombardia highlights, Eurosport 1/Eurosport 1HD

16.00-17.30, Il Lombardia highlights, Eurosport 2/Eurosport 2HD