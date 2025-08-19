'The course suits him perfectly' – Tom Pidcock takes aim at general classification at Vuelta a España

Tom Pidcock is to head to the Vuelta a España "curious" to see how he can do on general classification on a route which "suits him perfectly".

The 26-year-old's expected participation in the Spanish Grand Tour was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon by his Q36.5 Pro Cycling team, as they announced their eight-man lineup.

It means Pidcock will ride his second Grand Tour of the year, after he rode the Giro d'Italia for the ProTeam earlier in the season, where he thrice finished in the top five on stages, and ended 16th overall. Pidcock has won five times this season, most recently on stage three of the Arctic Race of Norway.

Joining the Yorkshireman will be David de la Cruz in his 10th Vuelta, and Damien Howson, among others. It will be Q36.5's first time at the three-week race, with the squad requiring invites to WorldTour events.

"The course this year is very diverse but still typical of the Vuelta, with its many uphill finishes,” Pidcock said in a team statement. "There are plenty of stages with profiles that could suit a rider like me, and there’s even a stage in Andorra, quite close to where I live.

"We learned from the Giro and had more time for thorough preparation this time, with an altitude camp and the Arctic Race of Norway. I’m curious to see what I can do in the general classification. For that, we have a strong team, with riders who each bring their own strengths. It’s a well-rounded group, we’ve prepared well, and I’m really looking forward to starting in Piemonte this Saturday with the boys."

Q36.5's head of racing, Alex Sans Vega, echoed Pidcock: "I am curious how far he can go in the GC because the course suits him perfectly. We have a strong team in general and I am confident for a good team performance. Tom will have Damo [Howson], Zuke [Nickolas Zukowsky] and Xabier Mikel [Azparren] with him, like he did in the Giro d’Italia. A special mention for David de la Cruz who brings experience and knows this race so well."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I am grateful to the organisers we have the opportunity to race here," De la Cruz said. "It helps the team grow. I will help Tom like in Tirreno [Adriatico] where we were a good tandem. He is exploring his capacities as a Grand Tour rider. No one knows yet, even himself, what he can do and I am happy to help with my experience but I also look forward to get my own chance when one presents itself."

Find out who else is riding the Vuelta on our start list page.