'The course suits him perfectly' – Tom Pidcock takes aim at general classification at Vuelta a España

Q36.5 Pro Cycling rider to ride second Grand Tour of the year after Giro d'Italia

Tom Pidcock descends at the Giro d&#039;Italia, followed by Michael Storer
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Pidcock is to head to the Vuelta a España "curious" to see how he can do on general classification on a route which "suits him perfectly".

The 26-year-old's expected participation in the Spanish Grand Tour was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon by his Q36.5 Pro Cycling team, as they announced their eight-man lineup.

"The course this year is very diverse but still typical of the Vuelta, with its many uphill finishes,” Pidcock said in a team statement. "There are plenty of stages with profiles that could suit a rider like me, and there’s even a stage in Andorra, quite close to where I live.

"We learned from the Giro and had more time for thorough preparation this time, with an altitude camp and the Arctic Race of Norway. I’m curious to see what I can do in the general classification. For that, we have a strong team, with riders who each bring their own strengths. It’s a well-rounded group, we’ve prepared well, and I’m really looking forward to starting in Piemonte this Saturday with the boys."

Q36.5's head of racing, Alex Sans Vega, echoed Pidcock: "I am curious how far he can go in the GC because the course suits him perfectly. We have a strong team in general and I am confident for a good team performance. Tom will have Damo [Howson], Zuke [Nickolas Zukowsky] and Xabier Mikel [Azparren] with him, like he did in the Giro d’Italia. A special mention for David de la Cruz who brings experience and knows this race so well."

