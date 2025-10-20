WorldTour applicants for 2026-2028 published by UCI, includes Tom Pidcock's Q36.5 Pro Cycling

20 men's teams apply for 18 slots, while 16 women's teams apply for 15 Women's WorldTour positions

Tom Pidcock rides for Q36.5 at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

The teams applying to be part of the WorldTour from 2026 have been revealed by the UCI, including Tom Pidcock's Q36.5 Pro Cycling.

20 men's teams are attempting to join the WorldTour, and 16 women's teams for the Women's WorldTour; there are 18 and 15 slots for each, respectively. The UCI will publish the successful lists on 10 December 2025, with 20 others applying to be men's and women's ProTeams.

Based on points, Lotto (with their merger with Intermarché pending), Cycling Academy and Uno-X Mobility should be promoted, with Arkéa, Intermarché and Cofidis dropping out. However, notable by their absence in the UCI list are Jayco AlUla, who have signed riders for 2026, and there have not been concerns over their future, so late paperwork is likely.

Meanwhile, 12 of the current 15 Women's WorldTour teams have applied for 2026-2028; CERATIZIT are to cease operations, while Liv Jayco AlUla and Roland-Le Dévoluy are not listed, due to complete paperwork not being submitted.

Women's WorldTour applicants

AG Insurance - Soudal
Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
Cofidis Women
EF Education–Oatly
FDJ United-SUEZ
Fenix-Deceuninck
Human Powered Health
Lidl–Trek
Movistar
Picnic PostNL
SD Worx–Protime
Visma-Lease A Bike
UAE Team ADQ
Uno-X Mobility

Men's WorldTour applicants

Alpecin-Deceuninck
Bahrain Victorious
Cofidis
Cycling Academy
Decathlon CMA CGM
EF Education–Easypost
Groupama-FDJ United
Ineos Grenadiers
Lidl-Trek
Lotto Cycling
Movistar
Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling
Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
Soudal Quick-Step
Picnic PostNL
Visma-Lease A Bike
UAE Team Emirates XRG
Uno-X Mobility
XDS Astana Team

