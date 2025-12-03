'An exciting step forward' – Scott returns to the WorldTour with NSN Cycling, as Factor leaves former Israel-Premier Tech

Scott is the new bike supplier of the rebranded Israel-Premier Tech team, now named NSN Cycling, it was announced on Wednesday.

The news confirms reports that Factor Bikes has parted ways with the team after six seasons, following a year marred by protests.

“It is a privilege to support NSN Cycling Team and a roster of athletes, staff and sponsors united in their ambition and pursuit of excellence,” said Pascal Ducrot, co-CEO of Scott, in a press release.

“With our long racing heritage, we celebrate Scott's return to the UCI WorldTour with the team, where our world-class products will support these talented athletes to perform on the sport’s biggest stages.”

The team also changed its registered nationality to Swiss – the same as its new bike partner, Scott.

“This partnership with Scott marks an exciting step forward for NSN Cycling Team,” said Kjell Carlström, the team's general manager.

“We are proud to embark on this journey with Scott ahead of what is going to be an incredibly exciting season for the team.”

