'An exciting step forward' – Scott returns to the WorldTour with NSN Cycling, as Factor leaves former Israel-Premier Tech

Scott is the new bike supplier of the rebranded Israel-Premier Tech team, now named NSN Cycling, it was announced on Wednesday.

The news confirms reports that Factor Bikes has parted ways with the team after six seasons, following a year marred by protests.

Scott's sponsorship marks a return to the WorldTour for the Swiss company, as NSN Cycling step up to the top tier from 2026. The brand was absent from cycling's highest level of racing this year after it was replaced by Lapierre at Picnic PostNL.

Scott spent this season supplying to ProTeam Q36.5 Pro Cycling, who will switch to Pinarello from 2026.

NSN's deal with Scott has been described as a "multi-year sponsorship", with no exact duration specified.

“It is a privilege to support NSN Cycling Team and a roster of athletes, staff and sponsors united in their ambition and pursuit of excellence,” said Pascal Ducrot, co-CEO of Scott, in a press release.

“With our long racing heritage, we celebrate Scott's return to the UCI WorldTour with the team, where our world-class products will support these talented athletes to perform on the sport’s biggest stages.”

Riding as Israel-Premier Tech this season, the team was the subject of repeated protests in response to Israel's war in Gaza. The squad was targeted particularly at the Vuelta a España, where four stages were shortened, including two where no winner was declared.

Following the race, the founder of then bike supplier Factor, Rob Gitelis, threatened to leave the team unless it changed name and racing nationality. "It's not a matter of right or wrong anymore," Gitelis told Cyclingnews. "It's become too controversial around our brand."

The team has since undergone a full rebrand, and announced in early October that it was "moving away from its current Israeli identity".

As part of the changes, Israel-Premier Tech became NSN Cycling, an acronym for 'Never Say Never', now backed by the sports and entertainment company with the same name, as well as the Swiss investment bank Stoneweg.

The team also changed its registered nationality to Swiss – the same as its new bike partner, Scott.

“This partnership with Scott marks an exciting step forward for NSN Cycling Team,” said Kjell Carlström, the team's general manager.

“We are proud to embark on this journey with Scott ahead of what is going to be an incredibly exciting season for the team.”

The team will use the brand's Foil RC road bike and Plasma RC time trial bike.

NSN Cycling also announced earlier this week that it had signed Biniam Girmay, the winner of the green jersey at the 2024 Tour de France, on a three-year deal.

Approached for comment by Cycling Weekly, a spokesperson for Factor Bikes said the brand has "no announcement" at this time.