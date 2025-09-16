Zwift Academy, which brought Jay Vine and Neve Bradbury to the WorldTour, put on pause as platform steps back from elite racing

Academy programme not cancelled, but elite racing stopped on system

Zwift Academy 2023
The Zwift Academy, the programme which provided a WorldTour pathway for pro cyclists like Jay Vine and Neve Bradbury, has been put on pause, as Zwift steps back from elite racing.

The news was broken by Escape Collective on Monday, and will mean that the forthcoming Zwift Games will not have an elite category. The first UCI Cycling Esports World Championships were held on Zwift in 2020, but the event moved to MyWhoosh in 2024, where they will be again held this year.

