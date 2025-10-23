'The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift continues to break records and exceed expectations' – Zwift extends partnership with TDFF

Deal extended to 2029, eight years of Tour de France Femmes and Zwift

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in yellow in the lead group at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Tour de France Femmes will continue to be the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift until at least 2029, as Zwift's naming deal was extended.

Announced on Thursday, as the route for the 2026 Tour was released, American fitness tech company Zwift will continue to be the naming partner of the race for another four years, after an agreement with ASO, the race's organisers.

"This is much more than a sponsorship for Zwift, it’s a part of our identity, underpinned by our mission to make more people, more active, more often." Eric Min, Zwift CEO and co-founder of Zwift, said in a press release. "Growing women’s participation in cycling is a critical mission. We truly believe that to be successful, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is essential.

"The first four years of this partnership have been incredible. The excitement is tangible and the impact is clear. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve over the next four years and beyond."

"The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift continues to break records and exceed even our own expectations." Marion Rousse, the director of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, added. "It’s a pleasure to work alongside a partner that helps amplify the race and women’s professional cycling in the way that Zwift does. We’ve achieved a lot already and I’m excited that we can continue this journey together."

According to Zwift and the Tour de France Femmes, 2.7 million viewers watched each stage on average in France alone, with coverage accounting for a 31.6% audience share. The final stage, which saw Pauline Ferrand-Prévot crowned as the first French winner of the race, saw a peak audience of 7.7 million. Zwift also said that 23% of new subscribers are women - up from 2022, when women made up 18% of new subscribers.

