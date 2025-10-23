'The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift continues to break records and exceed expectations' – Zwift extends partnership with TDFF

The Tour de France Femmes will continue to be the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift until at least 2029, as Zwift's naming deal was extended.

Announced on Thursday, as the route for the 2026 Tour was released, American fitness tech company Zwift will continue to be the naming partner of the race for another four years, after an agreement with ASO, the race's organisers.

"This is much more than a sponsorship for Zwift, it’s a part of our identity, underpinned by our mission to make more people, more active, more often." Eric Min, Zwift CEO and co-founder of Zwift, said in a press release. "Growing women’s participation in cycling is a critical mission. We truly believe that to be successful, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is essential.

"The first four years of this partnership have been incredible. The excitement is tangible and the impact is clear. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve over the next four years and beyond."

Zwift joined the Tour de France Femmes from the first edition in 2022, with the deal now lasting for at least eight years in total.

"The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift continues to break records and exceed even our own expectations." Marion Rousse, the director of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, added. "It’s a pleasure to work alongside a partner that helps amplify the race and women’s professional cycling in the way that Zwift does. We’ve achieved a lot already and I’m excited that we can continue this journey together."

According to Zwift and the Tour de France Femmes, 2.7 million viewers watched each stage on average in France alone, with coverage accounting for a 31.6% audience share. The final stage, which saw Pauline Ferrand-Prévot crowned as the first French winner of the race, saw a peak audience of 7.7 million. Zwift also said that 23% of new subscribers are women - up from 2022, when women made up 18% of new subscribers.

"The Tour de France has always been the most famous race in cycling and it has been fantastic to have it added to the calendar for the women’s peloton," Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, a former TDFF winner for Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto. "Winning the iconic yellow jersey has been the highlight of my career and it is so exciting that the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will continue to be the biggest race on the calendar and show off the excitement of women’s cycling to people around the world."