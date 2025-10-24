2026 L'Étape du Tour de France and L'Étape du Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift to tackle iconic Tour climbs

The official 2026 Tour sportives will be tough rides as ever

The Galibier at the 2019 Tour de France
(Image credit: SWpix.com/Alex Broadway)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

The 2026 L'Étape du Tour de France and L'Étape du Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will climb some of the Tour's most iconic mountains, it was announced this week.

On the same day as the routes for the 2026 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes were published, the race's organisers, ASO, also revealed the routes of its two iconic closed-road sportives.

Both are open to men and women to ride, with L'Étape du Tour de France dating from 1993, while the Tour de France Femmes version started this year. The format is similar for both, with the Queen stage of the professional race being used for amateurs; anyone can sign up, but there are caps on numbers. You can already buy your place on the L'Étape du TDFF, while the Tour's version opens on 3 November for registration.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.