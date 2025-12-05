Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin-Deceuninck become Alpecin-Premier Tech for 2026

Belgian WorldTour and Women's WorldTour teams joined by Canadian sponsor after it left Israel-Premier Tech

Mathieu van der Poel (right) rides alongside a teammate at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alpecin-Deceuninck are to become Alpecin-Premier Tech for 2026, after Deceuninck stepped away from being title sponsors, it was announced on Friday.

Premier Tech, which was formerly a title sponsor of Israel-Premier Tech, is now going to support the men's WorldTour Alpecin team, and the Women's WorldTour Fenix squad.

