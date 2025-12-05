Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin-Deceuninck become Alpecin-Premier Tech for 2026

Alpecin-Deceuninck are to become Alpecin-Premier Tech for 2026, after Deceuninck stepped away from being title sponsors, it was announced on Friday.

Premier Tech, which was formerly a title sponsor of Israel-Premier Tech, is now going to support the men's WorldTour Alpecin team, and the Women's WorldTour Fenix squad.

It means the team's future has been guaranteed, after a three-year partnership was signed. Alpecin is also staying with the team for two more years.

Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen are the men's team's star riders, while Puck Pieterse, Yara Kastelijn and Charlotte Kool lead the women's.

Alpecin has been the title sponsor since 2020 of the men's team run by Philip and Christoph Roodhoft, before Deceuninck came on board in 2022 after leaving Quick-Step. Deceuninck will remain as a sponsor, but not in the name. Deceuninck make windows and doors, while Alpecin are a shampoo brand.

Premier Tech will also sponsor French team St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 next season, but not as title sponsors, which allowed the Canadian company to move forward with Alpecin.

The Canadian waste water management, fertilisers and recycling company came aboard as co-sponsors of the cycling team formerly known as Israel-Premier Tech in 2022.

The ProTeam, which is set to be promoted to the WorldTour for 2026, has become NSN Cycling now, after "moving away from its current Israeli identity".

However, in a statement, a spokesperson for Premier Tech said last month that the "core reason to sponsor the team has been overshadowed to a point where it has become untenable".

The news of the rebranding followed a series of protests against the Israeli team's involvement in bike racing, including at the recent Vuelta a España, as Israel's war in Gaza continued. In October, the team was disinvited from the Giro dell'Emilia because of safety issues.

At the unveiling of the refreshed squad on Friday, Canadian Hugo Houle was revealed as a new rider for the Belgian team, likely with the backing of Premier Tech; he moved from the team formerly known as Israel-Premier Tech.

There had been uncertainty over the future of the squad, with a sponsor hunt underway. However, according to Wielerflits, Philip Roodhoft told press: "We waited for the right moment to communicate this. Some partners are renewing, and none are disappearing.

"They are all renewing on improved financial terms, except one. Alpecin will definitely stay in 2026 and 2027, and that is optional for 2028."