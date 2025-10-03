Belgian cycling star breaks contract for second time, leaves Visma-Lease a Bike for Movistar

For the second time in his career, Cian Uijtdebroeks has terminated a contract early to move teams.

The Belgian rider had a contract with Visma-Lease a Bike until 2027, but he has left to join Movistar, with a contract until 2029. The 22-year-old had previously left his Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe contract early, at the end of 2023, to join Visma.

According to Visma-Lease a Bike CEO Richard Plugge, the move has happened because his team "cannot offer Cian the role and race program that he considers essential for his development."

Uijtdebroeks did not ride a Grand Tour this year, clearly not part of the team's premier squad for events, although he did win a stage the and the overall at the Tour de l'Ain, his first ever professional victory.

The 2022 Tour de l'Avenir champion was considered one of the most promising riders in the world when he left Bora for Visma, but due to health issues and injury, he has not been able to achieve his full potential.

In June, he escaped serious injury after he was hit by a car driver during a training ride.

Eusebio Unzué, the general manager of Movistar, said: "It is a privilege to support young riders with the ambition and talent of Cian, who has a remarkable ability to inspire. Not only because of what he can still achieve, but also for everything he has already shown.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"He brings with him a rich trajectory, and we feel fortunate that he has chosen us as the ideal team to continue building his promising professional career."

Uijtdebroeks said: "I am now at a stage in my career where further development as a GC rider in Grand Tours has become essential. I am convinced that Movistar Team – and riders like Enric Mas in particular – can help me grow in this discipline and achieve great results.

"The team also has a strong tradition in hilly one-day Classics, and I believe this environment can help me develop into a key rider in the peloton."

Plugge added: "Together we have shared two intense years, and we were delighted to see Cian achieve his first professional victory for our team this year. But the honest truth is that Cian’s ambitions and those of the team have started to move in different directions.

"At this moment, we cannot offer Cian the role and race program that he considers essential for his development. After open and honest discussions, we agreed to his request to take a new step in his career. We wish Cian every success in that journey."