Belgian cycling star breaks contract for second time, leaves Visma-Lease a Bike for Movistar

Cian Uijtdebroeks was tied to Visma until 2027, but will now ride for Movistar to 2029

For the second time in his career, Cian Uijtdebroeks has terminated a contract early to move teams.

The Belgian rider had a contract with Visma-Lease a Bike until 2027, but he has left to join Movistar, with a contract until 2029. The 22-year-old had previously left his Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe contract early, at the end of 2023, to join Visma.

Eusebio Unzué, the general manager of Movistar, said: "It is a privilege to support young riders with the ambition and talent of Cian, who has a remarkable ability to inspire. Not only because of what he can still achieve, but also for everything he has already shown.

Uijtdebroeks said: "I am now at a stage in my career where further development as a GC rider in Grand Tours has become essential. I am convinced that Movistar Team – and riders like Enric Mas in particular – can help me grow in this discipline and achieve great results.

Plugge added: "Together we have shared two intense years, and we were delighted to see Cian achieve his first professional victory for our team this year. But the honest truth is that Cian’s ambitions and those of the team have started to move in different directions.

