Ineos Grenadiers sign Kévin Vaquelin, their second French transfer this year

Kévin Vaquelin will ride for Ineos Grenadiers from 2026, it was announced on Friday morning, as the British team announced their second French signing of the transfer window.

The 24-year-old spent four full years at Arkéa-B&B Hotels, during which he won a stage of the 2024 Tour de France, and finished seventh overall this season.

The move was long-rumoured, including last year, but it has taken until now for confirmation; the man from Normandy has signed a three-year contract with Ineos. Notably, after Dorian Godon was signed, the team will have three French riders next year, with Axel Laurance there too. In June, a "jersey partner" deal was signed with the French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies.

In a press release, Vaquelin said: "I’m extremely proud to join a team like Ineos Grenadiers which has shaped the history of cycling for over a decade - both in Grand Tours and across the calendar. I’m still in shock

"Arkéa-B&B Hotels will always be important to me. It’s the team where I turned pro, where they trusted me and gave me responsibility. I was able to thrive and learn my job in a calm environment.

"I’m really excited to discover a new environment, new teammates, new equipment and a new way of working with the staff group. For me, it’s the logical next step in my career to continue my progression and explore new horizons."

He continued: "I have participated in two Tour de France editions, and each time it was an emotional rollercoaster. In 2024, I went from a tough moment on the first stage to immense joy on the second day when I won in Bologna. This year, I knew my preparation was good, and I arrived confident.

"I discovered myself at every stage, lived crazy moments, especially when the Tour passed through my home region of Normandy, and I hung in every day. Even now, I think I’ve experienced something completely wild, and I’m proud of myself. For the future, I know I still have a lot to discover, but I’ll work even harder to get closer to the best."

Vaquelin has 10 professional wins, but has also finished second at the Tour de Suisse, and twice second at La Flèche Wallonne.

Notably, Sir Dave Brailsford was quoted from Ineos in the press release – the former principal rejoined the team ahead of the Tour de France, although his exact role remains unclear.

He said: "I’ve been excited to watch Kévin’s progress over the past couple of seasons. Not only is he a punchy rider who knows how to win, at this year’s Tour I was impressed to see him add a new dimension to his racing. He races with intelligence and ambition - qualities that fit perfectly with the Grenadiers.

"We believe his best years are ahead of him and we’re excited to help him realise his potential."