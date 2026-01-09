Job losses reported at British cycling clothing brand amid 'total relocation'

A number of employees at British cycling clothing brand Endura have announced they are leaving the company amid its reported relocation from Scotland to England.

First reported by road.cc, several Endura staff members wrote on LinkedIn this week that they are “facing redundancy” and had made the “tough decision” to leave.

The news follows two years of financial losses for the brand; Endura lost £4.7 million in its most recent accounts, covering the year to 1 February 2025. Losses mounted to more than £14 million the previous year.

Pentland Group, Endura’s parent company since 2018, saw its profits fall from £61.2 million to £11.7 million in its most recent accounts.

In a statement reported by road.cc, a spokesperson for Pentland Group said the Endura brand is set to move to a “more streamlined product process”.

“As part of this evolution, Pentland Brands has begun consultation with a number of employees across its UK offices, with some roles proposed to relocate to its new London Hub in Farringdon,” the statement continued.

Endura was founded in 1993 and has long been based in Livingston, west of the Scottish capital Edinburgh.

The company’s design manager of seven years, Pete Newton, wrote on LinkedIn that “total relocation” is now planned for the brand.

“It is with sadness that I’ve a confirmed leaving date [at] the beginning of April,” Newton wrote. “The options available just weren’t workable so I’m bowing out – a tough decision but the right one for me.”

Marketing manager Martin Steele also confirmed his departure: “With Endura leaving Scotland, it’s time for me to leave Endura and take the next step in my career. I’ll be with the team for the next few months, so I’m officially looking for new opportunities from April onwards.”

Likewise, another marketing manager, Katrin McDonald, who has worked at Endura for 15 years, confirmed she is “facing redundancy – while it’s never easy to close a chapter, I’m hugely grateful for the journey I’ve had.”

Endura, which produces both road and off-road cycling gear, achieved B Corp certification in 2024, a title that confirms it meets high social and environmental standards.

Commenting in October on the company’s most recent losses, director Andrew Long cited “prior years of challenging market conditions within the UK and cycling industry as a whole”.

Endura closed its custom clothing division in early 2025 due to a lack of profitability.

It is understood that redundancy consultations within the business are currently ongoing.