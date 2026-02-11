Shimano reports growth in bike component sales for first time since 2022

Sales in Europe "robust" while those in North American "remained weak", says brand

A Shimano rear derailleur and seat stay
Shimano's financial report for 2025 has revealed the company's cycling-related net sales were up almost 3% year on year, marking a return to sales growth for the first time since 2022 and the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

The Japanese component giant's sales amounted to 355 billion yen (£1.7 billion/$2.3 billion) in its bike division in FY2025, up 2.7% from 2024. Its operating income, however, fell 20%.

Including other parts of the business, like fishing tackle, Shimano’s sales for the year were 466 billion yen (£2.2 billion/$3 billion), up 3.4% from 2024. Operating income was down 20.6% and ordinary income was down by 52.3%.

The biggest factor in the fall in operating income was exchange rates, with 19.6 billion yen (£93m/$127m) lost due to currency exchanges.

"In the Japanese market, retail sales continued to be sluggish due to the soaring price of completed bicycles, but market inventories maintained appropriate levels. Under these market conditions, the Shimano Group’s products were well received, including XTR, the flagship model in our renewed components for mountain bikes, as well as the DEORE XT and DEORE series, and Q’AUTO, which features self-powered automatic gear-shifting function.

