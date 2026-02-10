First the teammate retires, then a crash, now his coach leaves: what now for Jonas Vingegaard?

The cards have looked stacked against the Dane and his team so far in 2026 – now he has just one race till the Giro d'Italia

Jonas Vingegaard speaks at the Visma-Lease a Bike team launch, Spain, January 2026
As if the surprise loss of his mountain super-domestique Simon Yates wasn't enough, Jonas Vingegaard and his Visma-Lease a Bike team are now facing the departure of his coach Tim Heemskerk, it was announced yesterday.

Just like Yates's retirement, the loss of Heemskerk – who has been at the team for eight years – has a very 'last-minute' air, coming as it does at the very outset of the new season.

That leaves only two races between now and the Tour de France for the Dane – the Volta a Catalunya at the end of March and his much-talked about Giro d'Italia participation.

That leaves an awful lot of time in which his training will have to do the heavy lifting, and it will have to happen under a new coach too. Visma-Lease a Bike says Vingegaard – along with Heemskerk's other riders – will be transferred to another team coach, although they have not confirmed who yet.

