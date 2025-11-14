'From seasoned pros to rising stars' – George Hincapie unveils 20-rider roster for new pro team

The roster for George Hincapie’s new ProTeam, Modern Adventure Pro Cycling, has officially been announced.

The 20-rider squad contains a mix of predominantly American and British names, and includes two riders who previously rode for WorldTour teams.

Of the new riders, 28-year-old South African Stefan de Bod brings the most experience at cycling’s top level, having spent six years on the WorldTour, first with Dimension Data, and then with Astana Qazaqstan and EF Education-EasyPost.

British rider Leo Hayter also returns to the pro ranks. The 24-year-old stepped away from Ineos Grenadiers in August 2024 to focus on his mental health struggles.

Unveiling the team on Thursday, Modern Adventure Pro Cycling said on its website it had assembled “a bold group united by talent, grit, and a shared vision for the future of the sport”.

“From seasoned pros to rising stars, each rider brings their own rhythm and story to the peloton. Together, they represent a new kind of cycling team: one built on purpose, camaraderie, and the belief that progress happens when you ride for something bigger than yourself.

“This is the roster shaping the next chapter of American cycling.”

Eleven of the 20 riders named come from the US, including veteran Robin Carpenter, formerly of Human Powered Health and L39ION of Los Angeles, who British fans will know as a stage winner at the Tour of Britain in 2021.

Americans Cole Kessler and Ian López both join Modern Adventure Pro Cycling after stints on WorldTour development squads; 22-year-old Kessler spent the last two years with Lidl-Trek Future Racing, while López, also 22, was at EF Education-Aevolo last season.

Alongside Hayter, there are two other Brits: Olympian and Great Britain track squad member Mark Stewart, and Lucas Towers, brother of soon-to-be EF Education-Oatly rider Alice Towers.

Hincapie announced the launch of his new pro team in June this year, citing a desire to compete at the Tour de France “in five years or less”.

“I’m very excited, nervous, anxious, to be embarking on this project and most of all, very passionate to be starting what we feel like could be a renaissance of American cycling,” he said.

The former pro, who rode 17 Tours de France during his career but was retroactively disqualified from three after admitting to doping, will co-manage Modern Adventure Pro Cycling with his brother, Rich.

The team’s sports directors count former US national road champions Joey Rosskopf and Alex Howes, as well as ex-pro Ty Magner.

Tour de France podium finisher Bobby Julich will be the team’s performance director. Julich was formerly a race coach at Team Sky, but left the role after revealing his "doping history".

The full 2026 squad is below.

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling full squad

Sam Boardman (30, USA)

Robin Carpenter (33, USA)

Ezra Caudell (19, USA)

Sean Christian (23, USA)

Stefan de Bod (28, South Africa)

Samuel Florez (20, Colombia)

Kieran Haug (23, USA)

Leo Hayter (24, Great Britain)

Cole Kessler (22, USA)

Harry Lasker (18, USA)

Ian López (22, USA)

Brody McDonald (23, USA)

Scott McGill (27, USA)

Byron Munton (26, South Africa)

Ben Oliver (28, New Zealand)

Riley Pickrell (24, Canada)

Hugo Scala (27, USA)

Mark Stewart (30, Great Britain)

Lucas Towers (22, Great Britain)

Paul Wright (27, New Zealand)