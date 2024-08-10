Dog walker, lifeguard, and now Olympian: Mark Stewart's unorthodox path to the Paris Olympics

The Scot received a late call-up to race the Madison, and added another job title to his long CV

Mark Stewart at the Paris Olympics in 2024
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Over the last three years, Team GB track cyclist Mark Stewart has probably taken on more professions than any other rider inside the Paris Olympics velodrome. 

He has worked as a dog walker, a babysitter, a lifeguard, and now, after a last-minute call-up for Saturday's Madison event, he has another role to add to his CV: Olympian. 

