Great Britain take silver medal in men’s team pursuit as Australia edge nail-biting Olympic final in Paris

Australia sealed gold medal after Ethan Hayter slipped from his saddle in tense dying moments in the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome

Australia team in men's team pursuit final at Paris Olympics
Australia celebrate victory and the men's team pursuit gold medal
Great Britain were forced to settle for a hugely respectable silver medal in the men’s team pursuit final at the Paris Olympics, after Ethan Hayter slipping from his saddle in the dying moments handed Australia the gold medal. 

Australia, who were the favourites for the win going into the event, narrowly missed their own world record, set 24 hours previously in the first round, but still did enough to edge ahead of Great Britain into first place and take gold. 

