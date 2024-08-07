Great Britain take silver medal in men’s team pursuit as Australia edge nail-biting Olympic final in Paris
Australia sealed gold medal after Ethan Hayter slipped from his saddle in tense dying moments in the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome
Great Britain were forced to settle for a hugely respectable silver medal in the men’s team pursuit final at the Paris Olympics, after Ethan Hayter slipping from his saddle in the dying moments handed Australia the gold medal.
Australia, who were the favourites for the win going into the event, narrowly missed their own world record, set 24 hours previously in the first round, but still did enough to edge ahead of Great Britain into first place and take gold.
The silver marked an 1,000th Olympic medal for Great Britain.
The Australian’s time of 3:42.067 was enough to secure the win, but they were pushed all the way by Dan Bigham, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon and Ethan Hayter.
After missing Tuesday’s first round due to injury, Bigham returned to the GB lineup, replacing Ollie Wood, with Tanfield keeping his place in the quartet.
The nail-biting final saw both teams bounce the lead back and forth between them as the race progressed. Eventually it was Australia that pushed in front, but only just.
Just as it appeared that GB were set to get back on terms, Hayter dramatically seemed to slip from his saddle in the final few hundred metres which all but confirmed Australia would come out on top and take gold.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Speaking afterwards, Hayter confirmed he had slipped from his bike and said GB could be "proud" after securing silver.
"We were so close," Hayter said. "I gave too much. My whole body went weak and I couldn’t hold myself up on the bike anymore. I don’t know how I stayed up.
"Sorry to these guys, I think we gave everything… We’re super happy to win a silver but it was really there for the taking for us today. We knew that, we went out to get it and just came short in the end. It’s a shame."
"We knew we had to try something a little different with our strategy tonight," Tanfield added. "It was putting it on the line a bit. Ethan had an extra lap [more] than what was planned for. We went out very hot and got the most out of it that we could on the day.
"We were just unlucky at the end there with Ethan… it’s a silver medal at the Olympic Games though. If someone had said that to me before the games I would have still been like ‘wow, that’s amazing.'"
Meanwhile after winning the event at the Tokyo games three years ago, Italy won their bronze medal clash against Denmark to ensure they would complete the podium.
Denmark appeared to capitulate after a rapid start which meant that the Italian’s time of 3:44.197 was enough to land the bronze medal on offer.
GB women take bronze in team pursuit as Italians fade
Great Britain put in a sensational ride to take the bronze medal in their clash with Italy, setting a time of 4:06.382 to secure a spot on the podium in the women’s team pursuit final.
The Italians appeared to fade after a huge effort in the first phase of the race which had narrowly pushed them ahead by 1.2 seconds. In the end a powerful ride from the Great Britain team, led by Josie Knight, meant that they turned it around and took the medal.
Winning bronze marked a successful Olympic debut for the duo of first timers at the games, Anna Morris and Jess Roberts. The team were racing without Katie Archibald, a two-time Olympic champion, after the Scottish rider fractured her leg in a freak accident just before the games.
Despite the disrupted build up and missing Archibald, the GB team qualified with ease on Tuesday before then setting a national record of 4:04.908 in the first round. It was still not enough to secure a spot in the battle for gold later on in the evening.
Nevertheless, the win for the women’s four marked a fourth medal in just three days in the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome for Great Britain. GB took gold in the women’s team sprint final earlier this week before the men then followed that up with silver on Tuesday.
USA later took team pursuit gold with a time of 4:04.306 ahead of New Zealand. Winning on the track marked the second gold medal in just a matter of days for Kristen Faulkner after she triumphed in the women’s road race on Sunday.
Elsewhere Jack Carlin and Hamish Turnbull both qualified for Thursday's sprint quarter finals after winning their respective ⅛ match ups on Wednesday. Turnbull saw off Israel’s Mikhail Yakolev before a photo finish declared Jack Carlin the winner in his clash with Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicholas Paul.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world.
As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling.
-
-
Sepp Kuss: 'I am now back on the level, and my confidence is back. I'm ready to defend my title in the Vuelta'
American Sepp Kuss shows promising form post-covid infection as he takes the leader's jersey at Vuelta a Burgos
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
U.S. Gravel National Championships head north to Minnesota in ‘25 and ‘26
The town of La Crescent, Minnesota has been selected as the host city for USA Cycling Gravel National Championships in 2025 and 2026. The 2023 and 2024 Championships were held in Gering, Nebraska.
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
'It's on the up' - Olympic silver gives GB hope of return to men's sprint glory days
Promising British trio show future is bright at Paris Olympics
By Tom Davidson Published
-
GB claim Olympic silver in men's team sprint as Netherlands break world record twice to take gold
Jack Carlin, Hamish Turnbull and Ed Lowe finish second to jaw-dropping Dutch display
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Australia smash world record in men's team pursuit to set up Olympic final with GB
Aussie quartet become first in history to clock 3:40, as Netherlands better benchmark twice in men's team sprint
By Tom Davidson Published
-
I watched the Olympic road race with friends who aren’t cycling fans, and it made me realise how insular the sport is
A global event like the Olympics is the perfect time to realise how silly and niche our sport is to most people
By Adam Becket Published
-
A family affair: Team GB women's sprint trio make 'memories that will last forever' with gold at Paris Olympics
With their loved ones trackside, Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant wrote their names in history
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'It's not just the Katie Archibald show' - Team GB rely on other stars to lead track success
Women's endurance squad 'still in a little bit of shock' about Scot's injury, but ready to perform in Paris
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'I almost didn't race' - How Kristen Faulkner's big risk paid off at the Paris Olympics
The American's winning move was a bold one, but one she had cleverly calculated
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Lizzie Deignan lights up Paris Olympics road race days after 'medical emergency'
Brit says she was 'really struggling today with pain' after finishing a valiant 12th
By Tom Davidson Published