Two debutants in final Olympic squad for Team GB after Katie Archibald injury

Women's road team also announced, with Lizzie Deignan competing at fourth Olympic Games

Adam Becket
Olympic debutants Jess Roberts and Anna Morris will ride for Team GB, it was revealed, as British Cycling released the final riders selected for the Paris Olympics

Notably absent from the line-up is Katie Archibald, who suffered a catalogue of injuries last month, breaking bones in her lower leg after an innocuous garden fall.

