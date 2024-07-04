Two debutants in final Olympic squad for Team GB after Katie Archibald injury
Women's road team also announced, with Lizzie Deignan competing at fourth Olympic Games
Olympic debutants Jess Roberts and Anna Morris will ride for Team GB, it was revealed, as British Cycling released the final riders selected for the Paris Olympics.
Notably absent from the line-up is Katie Archibald, who suffered a catalogue of injuries last month, breaking bones in her lower leg after an innocuous garden fall.
Also announced on Thursday afternoon was the women's road squad, which includes Lizzie Deignan, racing her fourth Olympics, and GB's BMX team.
It follows the first announcement from late June, which saw 21 athletes selected across track, road and mountain bike disciplines.
Without Archibald, an ever-present in GB squads at Olympics, World Championships and European Championships in the last decade, a reshuffle was required in the track endurance team for Paris. Roberts and Neah Evans come into the team pursuit squad which won gold at last year's World Championships in Glasgow, with Meg Barker, as a travelling reserve.
The full team is now Elinor Barker, Roberts, Evans, Morris, and Josie Knight. Evans, Knight and Barker were all silver medallists in Tokyo three years ago. Roberts was not riding in 2021, having taken a break from cycling, while Morris was working as a doctor in intensive care during the Covid pandemic.
It's not yet confirmed who will race the omnium, the discipline in which Archibald is a former world champion and current European champion.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Deignan will be joined in the road race by Morris, national road race champion Pfeiffer Georgi, and national time trial champion Anna Henderson. Henderson will take GB's sole spot in the time trial, which she will be a favourite for.
The BMX squad consists of world champion Kieran Reilly and defending Olympic champion Charlotte Worthington in the freestyle park discipline. Meanwhile, BMX racing Olympic champion Beth Shriever will defend the women’s title having recovered from a recent collarbone injury, while Kye Whyte will represent GB in the men's event, having won silver at Tokyo. Travelling reserves for BMX racing will be Ross Cullen and Emily Hutt.
"I’m hugely excited for each of and every one of the riders we have announced today to represent Team GB in Paris, which completes our team selection for the Games," Stephen Park, BC's performance director, said.
"We’re blessed with an incredible depth of talent and experience across all five of the cycling disciplines, and I know that the squad will benefit hugely from the likes of Lizzie Deignan and Elinor Barker who will join us for their fourth and third Games respectively.
"Achieving gender parity across the squad is something we’ve been working towards for a number of years, and I’m hugely proud of the work our support staff have done to support our three mums on the squad, who are blazing a trail for women at the highest level of elite sport.
"Our riders have delivered some of the most iconic and memorable Olympic moments of recent times, and I have every faith that our riders can inspire the nation once again at Paris 2024."
The cycling events at the Paris Olympics begin on 27 July with the men's and women's time trials, and conclude with the final races on the track on 11 August. The road races will take place on the weekend of 3-4 August, starting and finishing in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Full GB Olympic cycling squad
Women's road:
Lizzie Deignan
Pfeiffer Georgi
Anna Henderson (TT and road race)
Anna Morris
Men’s road:
Ethan Hayter (TT only)
Tom Pidcock
Josh Tarling (TT and road race)
Stevie Williams
Fred Wright
Women's track endurance:
Elinor Barker
Neah Evans
Josie Knight
Anna Morris
Jess Roberts
Meg Barker (reserve)
Men’s track endurance:
Dan Bigham
Ethan Hayter
Charlie Tanfield
Ethan Vernon
Ollie Wood
Mark Stewart (reserve)
Women’s track sprint:
Sophie Capewell
Emma Finucane
Katy Marchant
Lowri Thomas (reserve)
Men’s track sprint:
Jack Carlin
Ed Lowe
Hamis Turnball
Joe Truman (reserve)
Men’s mountain bike:
Tom Pidcock
Charlie Aldridge
Women’s mountain bike:
Evie Richards
Ella Maclean-Howell
Men’s BMX Freestyle Park
Kieran Reilly
Women’s BMX Freestyle Park
Charlotte Worthington
Men’s BMX Racing
Kye Whyte
Ross Cullen (reserve)
Women’s BMX Racing
Beth Shriever
Emily Hutt (reserve)
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
It took 52 years for someone to beat Merckx's Tour de France record - could anyone come close to taking it from Mark Cavendish?
Tadej Pogačar has 12 stage wins - but it would take eight more years at this current rate to beat Cavendish
By Adam Becket Published
-
6 bikes that shaped Mark Cavendish's career
From this 2008 Giant TCR to the Wilier Filante which saw Cav claim the Tour wins record, here's a look at the Manx Missile's bikes through the ages
By Luke Friend Published
-
Olympic cycling medal reassigned from Great Britain to France 124 years after event
Over a century on, British citizen Lloyd Hildebrand has had his race nationality switched to French
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Japan unveils new Olympic track bike with left-sided drivetrain
"Once you get up to speed, it's hard to slow down," say Japanese athletes
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Team GB’s Paris Olympics track bike officially unveiled
British Cycling reveal the bike that it hopes will power riders to medals in Paris this summer
By Adam Becket Published
-
'We'll have rounder wheels than everyone else' - Team GB confident in new Olympics tech
Updated Hope-Lotus bike won't feature until Paris, confirms performance director Stephen Park
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Laura Kenny has a 'slim chance' of competing at Paris Olympics
The Olympic legend is currently training away from the GB squad, says performance director
By Tom Davidson Published
-
The Olympic Esports Games set for 2025: here's what we know about the event
The newly formed games will sit alongside the Olympic program, reported to include gaming, sport simulation, and virtual sports elements like cycling esports
By Christopher Schwenker Published
-
Why aren't GB using the new Hope-Lotus Olympic track bikes?
An updated design was released last July, but might not feature in competition before the summer
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Laura Kenny: ‘I hope people don’t expect me to make it to the Olympics’
Five-time gold medallist says she was ready to sacrifice Olympics return to have second child
By Tom Davidson Published