'I’m focused, motivated, and ready to give it everything I’ve got' - meet the riders preparing to battle it out at the National Championships

Ethan Hayter, Pfeiffer Georgi, Cat Ferguson and Lewis Askey headline British National Championships start list

Riders compete uphill in the British National Road Championships 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

The 2025 British National Championships begin on Thursday with a high-intensity time trial in Aberaeron, with the road race to follow on Saturday 29th June.

Ceredigion, the Welsh county set to host the Championships tomorrow, has a track-record of producing world class riders, including time-triallist Josh Tarling and Tour of Britain winner Stevie Williams. Now some of the best British riders will line up in the county to compete for eight national titles on offer.

Meg Elliot
News Writer

Meg is a news writer for Cycling Weekly. In her time around cycling, Meg is a podcast producer and lover of anything that gets her outside, and moving.

From the Welsh-English borderlands, Meg's first taste of cycling was downhill - she's now learning to love the up, and swapping her full-sus for gravel (for the most part!).

