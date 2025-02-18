'I needed this' - Josh Tarling powers to victory in UAE Tour time trial

Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) delivered on his promise to go “all in” on the time trial at the UAE Tour, as he thundered to his second WorldTour victory since turning pro.

Just three days after his 21st birthday, the British time trial champion ruled supreme around stage two’s flat 12.2km circuit on Al Hudayriyat Island, clocking 12:55 across the line.

His average speed of 56.670km/h gave him a comfortable winning margin of 13 seconds over runner-up Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale). Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finished third, 18 seconds down.

Ahead of the stage, Tarling vowed he would “go all in” for the victory, his first at WorldTour level since August 2023 at the Renewi Tour.

“I want it, I need it, and I think the team does as well,” he told Cyclingnews. “For the team, it'll get things rolling and for me as well, I would like to be in a bit better of a place, but I think I need a win after struggling with the confidence.”

Setting off 31st of 139 riders, Tarling ripped down the start ramp, and onto the waterfront course. So determined to win was the Brit, that he tagged and overtook his minute man just five minutes into his ride. He then pushed the limits of the corners, almost ending up in the sand at the roadside at one point, as he cannoned to victory.

“It was really windy,” Tarling said afterwards. “The first part was a headwind, and then there was a long crosswind section. The first part was the hardest. Then we got a bit of respite with the corners before the end. It was kind of two halves.

“From the end of last year, I had a bit of bad luck, and I kept coming second in the TTs with Remco [Evenepoel]. I needed this. I’m super happy,” he said.

The 21-year-old’s victory continued a winning streak for the Ineos Grenadiers, who also won on Monday, courtesy of Michał Kiwatkowski at the Clásica Jaén.

Tarling now leads the general classification at the UAE Tour by 13 seconds going into stage three, the first big climbing test with a summit finish on the 19km-long Jebel Jais.

“I think tomorrow’s going to be a big day,” the Brit said. “Hopefully I get a bit of confidence back now. I’m excited for the rest [of the season].”