'I needed this' - Josh Tarling powers to victory in UAE Tour time trial

Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) delivered on his promise to go “all in” on the time trial at the UAE Tour, as he thundered to his second WorldTour victory since turning pro.

Just three days after his 21st birthday, the British time trial champion ruled supreme around stage two’s flat 12.2km circuit on Al Hudayriyat Island, clocking 12:55 across the line.

