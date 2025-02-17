Ineos Grenadiers win first pro race in 226 days as Michał Kwiatkowski triumphs at Clásica Jaén

Michał Kwiatkowski wins the Clásica Jaén, raising his arms in celebration
Ineos Grenadiers won their first race outside of National Championships since July 2024 on Monday - 226 days ago - winning the Clásica Jaén through Michał Kwiatkowski.

The Pole attacked with 65km to go of the Spanish one-day race in Andalusia, taking Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates XRG) with him, joining the three remaining members of the day's breakaway out front. The leading trio later became just Kwiatkowski, McNulty and Ibon Ruiz of Kern Pharma. After McNulty punctured and Ruiz faded, Kwiatkowski soloed to victory. Ruiz ended up finishing third, with Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) overtaking him to finish second.

