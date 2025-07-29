'The shock has faded' — Vollering relieved as yellow jersey bid stays alive, despite lingering neck pain

The Dutch GC favourite shakes of Stage 3 crash and looks forward to the battle in the mountains

Demi Vollering after Stage 4 of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

On Tuesday afternoon, Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) rolled across the stage 4 finish line in Poitiers unscathed and visibly relieved. After a hard crash the previous day, it had been uncertain whether the Dutch GC favourite would be able to continue the nine-day Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The FDJ-SUEZ leader was caught in a mass pile-up with 4km to go on Monday’s stage, and she was among the last to get back on her bike. With a torn kit and in evident pain, Vollering was escorted to the finish line by her teammates. She underwent an initial medical evaluation that evening, with further assessments scheduled for the following morning.

