2025 Tour de France gets extended safety zones for seven stages

Riders will benefit from safety zones of up to 5km instead of the usual 3km

Tour de France 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Riders in this year's Tour de France will benefit from extended safety zones on seven stages of the race, the UCI announced today.

It means that instead of the usual three-kilometre buffer at the end of each stage, there will be zones of up to five kilometres from the finish line.

