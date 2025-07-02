I watched all of season three of Netflix's Tour de France series – these are the six things that surprised me

The GC battle is well told, but there are some notable absences, as well as a plot inaccuracy

Jonas Vingegaard beating Tadej Pogacar on stage 11 of the Tour de France 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

This article contains spoilers.

The third season of Netflix’s Tour de France: Unchained series is out today, the final one to be produced.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1