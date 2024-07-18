Victor Campenaerts wins Tour de France stage 18 from breakaway trio

Belgian earns maiden Tour victory at 32 years old

Victor Campenaerts at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
inNews

Lotto Dstny rider Victor Campenaerts claimed his first victory at the Tour de France on Thursday, winning stage 18 from the breakaway. 

The 32-year-old was part of a three-rider move, instigated by Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), that went clear of the main breakaway with 40km to go. Together with Tour debutant Mattéo Vercher (TotalEnergies), the escapees swapped through turns to hold off a chasing group to the finish in Barcelonette. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

