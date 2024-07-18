High road to hell: We rode the hardest stage of the 2024 Tour de France

Friday's queen stage passes over the formidable Cime de la Bonette, the highest road in France. Chris Marshall-Bell rides the route to get a measure of the test that awaits

A majestic backdrop is fitting for a queen stage that could see a crowning victory
Chris Marshall-Bell
“When you’re racing on the Bonette, you don’t think it’s beautiful; you hate it. It’s terrible, really terrible,” says Bjarne Riis, the disputed ‘winner’ of the 1996 Tour. “If you want to admire the beauty, go there for a training ride and stop to enjoy the view. But in a race it’s tough – so very tough. It’s long, it’s at high altitude, and it’s up there with one of the hardest climbs in cycling.”

This year, on Friday's stage 19, the Tour de France is returning to the roof of the world: the Cime de la Bonette. The highest paved through-road in Europe – though not the highest road on the Continent, which is Spain’s Pico Veleta (3,398m) – the Tour will go up and over the 2,802m peak for only the fifth time, and just the second time this century. Sandwiched in between two further 2,000m-plus climbs, the Col de Vars and Isola 2000, it’s a queen stage befitting of its royal title.

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

