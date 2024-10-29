Tour de France 2025 route: Pyrenees triple, Mont Ventoux return and Alps climax on menu

Race to take place 5-27 July, with Grand Départ in Lille, before an anti-clockwise route

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar will be the favourites on the Tour de France route 2025
Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar battle at the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
James Shrubsall
By ,
last updated

The 2025 Tour de France will feature a hat-trick of tough days in the Pyrenees, a return of Mont Ventoux, and a climax in the Alps, race organiser ASO announced on Tuesday.

The route for the 112th edition of the race was unveiled in a presentation inside Paris's Palais des Congrès. It will be the first Tour to take place entirely in France for five years.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Tour de France 2025 route
StageDayStartFInishDistanceType
15 JulyLille MétropoleLille Métropole185kmFlat
26 JulyLauwin-PlanqueBolougne-sur-Mer209kmHilly
37 JulyValenciennesDunkirk172kmFlat
48 JulyAmiensRouen173kmHilly
59 JulyCaenCaen33kmITT
610 JulyBayeuxVire Normandie201kmHilly
711 JulySaint-MaloMûr de Bretagne194kmHilly
812 JulySaint-Méen-Le-GrandLaval174kmFlat
913 JulyChinonChâteauroux170kmFlat
1015 JulyEnnezatLe Mont-Dore (Puy de Sancy)163kmMountains
1116 JulyToulouseToulouse154kmFlat
1217 JulyAuchHautacam181kmMountains
1318 JulyLoudenvillePeyragudes11kmMountain ITT
1419 JulyPauLuchon-Superbagnères183kmMountains
1520 JulyMuratCarcassonne169kmHilly
1622 JulyMontpellierMont Ventoux172kmMountains
1723 JulyBollèneValence161kmFlat
1824 JulyVifCourchevel (Col de la Loze)171kmMountains
1925 JulyAlbertvilleLa Plagne130kmMountains
2026 JulyNantuaPontarlier185kmHilly
2127 JulyMantes-La-VilleParis120kmFlat

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1