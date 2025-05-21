Will the sprinters make it to the Champs-Élysées? Tour de France 2025 final stage places Montmartre climb 6km from the finish

ASO confirms punchy race finale with three ascents of the Butte Montmartre

Remco Evenepoel
Remco Evenepoel climbs the Butte de Montmartre in the men's Olympic road race last August
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

The Tour de France peloton will summit the Butte Montmartre three times on the final stage in Paris this July, the final time just 6km from the line, the race organiser [ASO] revealed on Wednesday.

Speculation grew earlier this year that a major alteration for the final stage in Paris, which traditionally finishes on the Champs-Élysées, was being discussed by race officials, with the ASO confirming last week that a change would definitely take place.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.