Tour de France final stage could copy Paris Olympics road race with cobbled climb

Organiser reportedly considering adapting final stage to include three ascents of the Butte de Montmartre in Paris before the traditional Champs-Élysées finish

The men&#039;s peloton ascend the Butte de Montmartre during the Paris Olympics road race in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

The Tour de France's final stage of this year’s race could include three ascents of the Butte de Montmartre as the race gets set to return to its traditional Paris finish.

Last year saw the race wrap up in Nice due to the Olympics taking place in the French capital, but will return to Paris this year. According to a report in Le Parisien, the Amaury Sport Organisation [ASO], the race's organiser, is weighing up whether to adapt the final stage on its return to Paris to include three ascents of the inner city climb which featured in both of the Olympic road race events.

