Remco Evenepoel secures historic Olympic double with road race victory

The Belgian added road race glory to his time trial victory from one week ago

Remco Evenepoel wins Paris Olympic Games road race 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in News

Remco Evenepoel attacked in the final 15km to win the men's Olympic road race at Paris 2024 by more than a minute, the Belgian securing a historic double having won the time trial just a week prior.

The 24-year-old was one of four pre-race favourites and he came good on that tag with a ride that was full of explosive attacks, although the two-time world champion did suffer a back wheel puncture with 4km to go.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸