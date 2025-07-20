Tim Wellens claims first-ever Tour de France stage win in a solo victory on stage 15

The Belgian takes his first Grand Tour stage win in five years

Tim Wellens wins his first Tour de France stage
Tim Wellens claimed his first-ever Tour de France stage win with a solo victory on Stage 15.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider timed his break to perfection, leaving the field in his tracks, crossing the line over a minute ahead of second-place Victor Campenaerts (Visma–Lease a Bike) and over seven minutes ahead of the peloton and teammate Tadej Pogacar.

