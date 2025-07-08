'I hope everybody was at the limit' - Tadej Pogačar flies to 100th victory on Tour de France stage 4, Mathieu van der Poel keeps yellow

The Slovenian notched his century of wins on a steep finish in Rouen, out-sprinting Van der Poel and Jonas Vingegaard

Tadej Pogačar wins stage four of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar flew to his 100th professional victory on stage four of the Tour de France, out-sprinting Mathieu van der Poel and Jonas Vingegaard in Rouen.

As a result, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider finished on the same time as Van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck, but the latter is still in the lead on count-back, meaning Van der Poel has finished ahead in more stages. Visma-Lease a Bike's Vingegaard followed in in third, and is third overall.

