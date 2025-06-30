'Maybe I’m a super hero' - Tour de France rider on his miracle recovery from collarbone fracture two weeks before the start

Uno-X Mobility's Jonas Abrahamsen will start the Tour in Lille on Saturday after given the all clear by a fracture specialist in Manchester

Jonas Abrahamsen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Norway’s Jonas Abrahamsen of Uno-X Mobility is a miracle man. Just over ten days ago, the 29-year-old fell heavily on stage one of the Baloise Belgium Tour which left him with a broken collarbone, an injury which could typically see a rider off the bike for months.

However, Abrahamsen was surprisingly given the all-clear to start the Tour de France on Saturday after just nine days of recovery time, having already been initially named as part of the Uno-X team when the crash in Belgium occurred.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1