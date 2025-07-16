Jonas Abrahamsen storms to victory on Stage 11 of the Tour de France just four weeks after breaking collarbone

Jonas Abrahamsen secured Uno-X their first Tour de France stage win at the end of an exhilarating stage in Toulouse, having attacked from the gun. The win came despite a desperate chase from Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) and as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) crashed in the final kilometres.

Abrahamsen was the first rider to attack today doing so as the race went past the kilometre zero marker where the racing starts. Swiss champion Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) went with him and the pair were never seen again. The win comes after the Dane faced a race against time to get to the Tour's start in Lille.

"I broke the collarbone four weeks ago, in the Belgium Tour" a breathless Abrahamsen said after the race, grinning in disbelief.

"I was crying in the hospital because I didn’t think I’d make it to the Tour de France. I went on the home trainer, and every day I hoped to come back, and so to make it to the Tour de France and win a stage is just amazing.

Despite the stage being classified as 'flat', intense racing saw the bunch split up and a small group of favourites move clear of an already diminished peloton on the final category three climb.

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma - Lease a Bike) put in his first attack of the Tour and was ably followed by Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal - Quick-step), before Matteo Jorgensen made his move. But the real drama for the defending champion came with 4km to go. As a rider attacked on the right, another rider in front of Pogačar switched across the road taking out the Slovenian' front wheel. The world champion broke his fall with his left foot, but still hit the deck, suffering cuts to his left thigh and elbow.

The racing at this point was in full flow, but in moments the group decided to sit up and not take advantage. Something Pogačar thanked everyone for after the line. In the end, EF Education-EasyPost's Ben Healy kept hold of the yellow jersey, and his 29 seconds advantage over Pogačar.

"He [Schmid] was so strong throughout the race, but I was just thinking I have to win the stage, I have to win the stage." Abrahamsen said of his stage-11 riding partner. "Then I got a wheel in front and that was so nice. The main goal of the team was to take a stage win and we knew we had to be a little bit smarter, and not go over the limit.

It is so nice to be part of a team that I've been with from the start in 2017, and see that team growing every year, with really nice people. I'm so proud to be part of that team, and that they believed in me to be part of the Tour after that crash, and it's so so nice."

