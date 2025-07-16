Jonas Abrahamsen storms to victory on Stage 11 of the Tour de France just four weeks after breaking collarbone

'I was crying in the hospital because I didn’t think I’d make it to the Tour de France'

By
published

Jonas Abrahamsen secured Uno-X their first Tour de France stage win at the end of an exhilarating stage in Toulouse, having attacked from the gun. The win came despite a desperate chase from Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) and as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) crashed in the final kilometres.

Abrahamsen was the first rider to attack today doing so as the race went past the kilometre zero marker where the racing starts. Swiss champion Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) went with him and the pair were never seen again. The win comes after the Dane faced a race against time to get to the Tour's start in Lille.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Meg Elliot
News Writer

Meg is a news writer for Cycling Weekly. In her time around cycling, Meg is a podcast producer and lover of anything that gets her outside, and moving.

From the Welsh-English borderlands, Meg's first taste of cycling was downhill - she's now learning to love the up, and swapping her full-sus for gravel (for the most part!).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.