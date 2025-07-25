Thymen Arensman climbs to solo victory at La Plagne on stage 19 of the Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard takes second ahead of Tadej Pogačar on final summit finish as Arensman claims second stage win of the race

Thymen Arensman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Thymen Arensman climbed to solo victory at La Plagne on stage 19 of the Tour de France to take his second win of the race.

The 25-year-old Dutch climber punched clear of a group containing both Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard on the lower slopes of the summit finish and managed to open a gap of half a minute to the chasing pack.

