Ben O'Connor conquers the Col de la Loze to win stage 18 of the Tour de France

Tadej Pogačar takes second after late attack in the final kilometre drops Jonas Vingegaard

Ben O&#039;Connor
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Ben O'Connor climbed to glory on the slopes of the Col de la Loze to win stage 18 of the Tour de France.

The Australian distanced Einer Rubio (Movistar) on the brutal final climb and rode away to a memorable solo win in the mist at the highest point of this year’s race above Courchevel in the French Alps.

