Tadej Pogačar sprints to victory on Tour de France stage 7 in Mûr-de-Bretagne and retakes yellow jersey

Jonas Vingegaard pushed Pogačar to line but latter grabs second win in seven days

Tadej Pogačar celebrates winning stage seven of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Tadej Pogačar sprinted to his second win of the opening week of the Tour de France on stage seven, conquering the climb at Mûr-de-Bretagne (Guerlédan).

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider was chased to the line by Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) but did enough to take victory and take back the yellow jersey.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1