'It can crack some guys' - Dan Martin on how to win on the Mûr-de-Bretagne at the Tour de France

Martin reflects on his 2018 triumph on the Breton climb which the race will visit on Friday

Dan Martin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Mental strength is just as important as physical prowess to win on the Mûr-de-Bretagne, says Dan Martin, who won a Tour de France stage on the 'wall' in 2018.

The now retired Irishman has a history of performing on the 2km Breton climb; Martin finished second on the côte du Menez Hiez – better known as the côte de Mûr-de-Bretagne – in 2015, before he went on to win on a return visit three years later, then riding for the team now known as UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

<