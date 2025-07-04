'If we were afraid of Tadej, we wouldn't be here' - Jonas Vingegaard takes aim at Tour de France yellow jersey

Former Tour champion says he has bulked up to become more powerful

Jonas Vingegaard ahead of the 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

If you want to understand how close the rivalry is between Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard at the Tour de France, look no further than the following stat: across the last four editions of the race, more than 328 hours of racing, less than 90 seconds separate their cumulative times – 1:25, to be exact.

The scales, as it stands, fall in Pogačar’s favour, but Vingegaard is out to change that.

