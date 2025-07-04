Closest thing to a dead cert? Betting company offers shortest ever odds for Tadej Pogačar to win the 2025 Tour de France

Bookies reckon the three-time winner has his best ever chance of winning at this year's Grande Boucle

Tadej Pogacar before the Tour De France grand depart 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

We don't need a betting company to tell us that Tadej Pogačar is the favourite to win the Tour de France this month. However, as if to underline the fact, William Hill has now offered its shortest ever odds for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider to pull on the yellow jersey in Paris – 4/11.

That means for every £11 you put down, you'll get a princely four back. It's not the most attractive wager, but if the form book is anything to go by it's about as close to a dead cert that you'll get. (Subject to crashes, illness, off-days, and all the rest of it, of course, so please don't take our word for that).

