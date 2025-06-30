Who will win the Tour de France? Ranking the favourites for the yellow jersey

Tadej Pogačar is the outright favourite for victory but who else could have their say?

Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
,

With the final tune up races out of the way, the Tour de France kicks off in Lille on Saturday, with the yellow jersey on the line over the next three weeks.

The three main favourites to win overall are still the same trio of riders that made up the podium: 12 months ago: Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel, with all three fresh off the back of an appearance at the Critérium du Dauphiné, which was won by Pogačar. Despite the Slovenian coming out on top by some margin, his main rivals for Tour victory showed moment at the week-long stage race and will have plenty of room for optimism before the race starts.

