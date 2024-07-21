Tadej Pogačar obliterates field in stage 21 time trial to seal his third Tour de France victory and prestigious Giro-Tour double

Tadej Pogačar wins Stage 21 and the overall Tour de France 2024
Tadej Pogačar took victory on the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France with another blistering performance in the individual time trial to cap off an utterly dominant race. 

An entirely yellow-clad Pogačar was last to set off at 18.45 local time and even had time to showboat in the final kilometre, holding up three fingers to indicate his three Tour victories. 

