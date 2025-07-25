'I don't feel super energised right now' – tired Tadej Pogačar all but seals Tour de France victory with defensive ride

His over-four minute lead has not changed much since the Pyrenees

Tadej Pogačar on the Tour de France podium
Watching stage 19 of the Tour de France in a freezing La Plagne, just beyond the finish line, everyone was counting down the kilometres until Tadej Pogačar would launch his usual stinging attack. Would it be 5km to go? 3km? Even 1km? He has the speed.

Thymen Arensman had attacked early on the climb to La Plagne, but was only around 20 seconds ahead of Pogačar, who was in a group with Jonas Vingegaard, Florian Lipowitz and Oscar Onley for most of the final effort. 20 seconds is the kind of gap that at another race, or earlier in this Tour, Pogačar would have eviscerated with one of his trademark moves. This is the man who seemingly wants to win as much as possible, that we all thought could win seven at this Tour after he won four of the first 13.

