'I'm not really sick, it's just a pain in the ass' – Tadej Pogačar healthy and still dominant heading into final week of Tour de France

Race leader says he is 'becoming less sick' ahead of second rest day

Tadej Pogačar smiles in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Tadej Pogačar is a man tired of doing press conferences. Not just at this Tour de France, but at the three he's previously won, or the other two where he won stages and spent time in yellow.

This is the life of a man who leads the Tour de France by over four minutes going into the second rest day, the man who has already won four stages at this year's race.

