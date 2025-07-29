DT Swiss recalls select carbon wheelsets amid concerns over possibility of 'total failure of the rim'

The wheels affected are from the ARC, ERC, CRC & HEC series made in a third-party facility. Here's how to find out if yours are affected.

DT Swiss has issued an official product recall on selected carbon wheelsets produced in its third-party factory in Vietnam. This follows its Stop-Use Notice released on July 12, 2025.

The affected wheels are from its ERC, CRC, and HEC series with rim heights of 35 and 45 mm and its ARC series with rim heights of 50, 55 and 65mm. DT Swiss says that while no product defects have been reported for the ARC series manufactured at the Vietnamese facility, “in-depth quality checks have revealed manufacturing concerns similar to those previously identified in the ERC/CRC/HEC models”.

