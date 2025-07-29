DT Swiss recalls select carbon wheelsets amid concerns over possibility of 'total failure of the rim'

DT Swiss has issued an official product recall on selected carbon wheelsets produced in its third-party factory in Vietnam. This follows its Stop-Use Notice released on July 12, 2025.

The affected wheels are from its ERC, CRC, and HEC series with rim heights of 35 and 45 mm and its ARC series with rim heights of 50, 55 and 65mm. DT Swiss says that while no product defects have been reported for the ARC series manufactured at the Vietnamese facility, “in-depth quality checks have revealed manufacturing concerns similar to those previously identified in the ERC/CRC/HEC models”.

ARC wheels with 38, 62, 80, and 85mm rim heights aren’t part of the product recall. Similarly, all rims made in DT Swiss’s own facility in Poland aren’t affected.

The affected wheels

The affected products are bicycle wheels from the following model series delivered from August 1, 2024 onwards:

ARC 1100, 1400, 1600 DICUT 50 / 55 / 65

ARC 1600 SPLINE 50 / 55 / 65

ERC 1100, 1400, 1600 DICUT 35 / 45

ERC 1600 SPLINE 35 / 45

ERC LOG CLASSIC 45

CRC 1100 DICUT 45

CRC 1400, 1600 SPLINE 35 / 45

HEC 1400 SPLINE 45

The specific issue relates to the occurrence of “spontaneous delamination” in the rim flange area. While the rim bed isn’t affected it is damaged by the result of this structural weakening, and the delamination could cause “total failure of the rim”. DT Swiss says “a small number of reported incidents” led to its analysis and recall.

(Image credit: DT Swiss)

The affected wheels have been sold as both wheelsets and as components of complete bikes. The issue impacts wheels with a DT Swiss ID number of 2740000 or higher. This number can be found in three positions on the rim: attached to the product with a tamper-proof sticker, in the form of a QR- or Dot-code and as a 7-digit identification number.

(Image credit: DT Swiss)